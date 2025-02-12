Misty Copeland's new picture story, 'Bunheads, Act 2,' will be out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Misty Copeland is ready to take young readers on another imaginary trip to the ballet.

The celebrated principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre has a follow-up planned to her best-selling picture book, "Bunheads." On Sept. 16, the Penguin Random House imprint Nancy Paulsen Books will release "Bunheads, Act 2: Dance of Courage." The new book, in which Misty and friends take in a performance of "Don Quixote," will again be illustrated by Setor Fiadzigbey.