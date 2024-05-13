Mitchell Robinson has surgery on ankle that knocked him out of Knicks' playoff run, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation says Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has had surgery on his left ankle

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson had surgery Monday to repair the left ankle injury that knocked him out of Game 1 of the Knicks' playoff series against the Pacers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Robinson’s surgery had not been publicly announced.

Robinson opted for the procedure after additional consideration by his surgeon and medical staff. The center had been ruled out last week with what was called a stress injury to the ankle.

The plan remains for Robinson to be evaluated again in six to eight weeks, the person told the AP.

It's the second surgery on the ankle this season for Robinson, who was the NBA's leader in offensive rebounding when he suffered a stress fracture in December. He returned late in the season as the backup to Isaiah Hartenstein, but was hurt again in the first round against Philadelphia and missed a game in that series.

The Knicks, battling a number of injuries, are tied 2-2 with the Indiana Pacers and host Game 5 on Tuesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

