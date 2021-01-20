Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Pelicans 118-102

Mitchell also had a key stretch in the second quarter. He scored and threw a one-handed wraparound pass as he was falling out of bounds out to Bojan Bogdanovic to set up another basket. The two plays bumped Utah back in front 55-49 before halftime.

The Jazz carried that momentum into the third quarter. Utah made 3-pointers on four straight possessions to extend its lead to 73-55.

Utah made eight total 3-pointers during the quarter. Clarkson and Ingles scored the final two on back-to-back possessions to push the Jazz lead to 91-69 heading into the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball returned after a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Ball finished with seven points, four assists, and three steals. … Williamson had back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in his NBA career. … New Orleans scored 22 points off 14 Jazz turnovers.

Jazz: Ingles returned after a three-game absence due to Achilles tendon soreness. … Mike Conley had a team-high 10 assists. … Derrick Favors had nine points and seven rebounds in his first game against the Pelicans after spending last season in New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Utah on Thursday.

Jazz: Host New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, and others defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer