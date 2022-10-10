Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

Investors will potentially get a more detailed picture of the Fed's thinking on Wednesday when the central bank releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

Wall Street will also get important updates on inflation and more insight into how that is impacting retail sales.

The government on Wednesday will release its report on producer prices, which will provide details for inflation on the wholesale level for businesses. The closely watched report on consumer prices will be released on Thursday and a report on retail sales will be released on Friday.

A busy week of closely watched economic reports comes amid the opening to the latest round of corporate earnings reports. Those reports, and statements from companies and corporate executives, could help provide a clearer picture of how high prices are impacting revenue and profits and the expectations for the rest of the year and even into 2023.

Inflation and recession risks remain at the top of the list for big concerns, but COVID-19 and its potential to worsen already slowing economic growth continues to linger. Stocks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai on news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.