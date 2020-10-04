Mixon's 3 TDs pace Bengals in 33-25 win over Jaguars

The Bengals started getting out of their own way on a drive late in the first half that ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mixon on a wheel route. Mixon then got free and tore down the right side for a 34-yard score to cap the first drive of the second half, giving the Bengals their first lead, 17-13.

Mixon scored his third TD of the day on a run right up the middle of the defense.

The Jaguars (1-3) cut it to 30-22 with 6:14 left, but their 2-point conversion attempt failed. Bullock kicked his fourth field goal with under two minutes left.

The Jags added a field goal with 8 seconds left, but the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.

REVOLVING KICKERS

Aldrick Rosas was added to the Jacksonville roster from the practice squad after the team ran out of kickers. Josh Lambo (hip) is on injured reserve, and rookie Brandon Wright was waived after straining his right hamstring in a Week 3 loss to Miami. Stephen Hauschka was signed Monday but was on the inactive list because of soreness. Rosas, who was cut by the New York Giants in the summer, was added Saturday. He missed a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter but converted on four others, including a 50-yarder in the second half.

INJURIES

Jaguars: CB CJ Henderson left in the first half with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Jack left with an injury in the first half and also was ruled out. TE Tyler Eifert was being evaluated for a concussion. CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) left in the second half and didn't return.

Bengals: Green had a wrist injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: visit Houston next Sunday.

Bengals: travel to Baltimore next Sunday.

