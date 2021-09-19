dayton-daily-news logo
Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

Cedric the Entertainer, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cedric the Entertainer, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Nation & World
By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet, and O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look as stars walked the red carpet Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez wore Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back.

Nicole Byer kicked things off in a custom purple Christian Siriano gown that's sure to earn her a best-dressed spot. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the ground.

The evening’s host, Cedric the Entertainer, is a fashion fan and showed up in Los Angeles in a color-blocked suit in hues of blue.

Cecily Strong went for some leg and a plunge in black, while Porter — always a red carpet standout — rocked his winged sleeves and ear cuffs with wide-leg trousers.

“I AM the fairy godmother. There is a theme going on,” Porter said of his recent turn in “Cinderella.”

Fagbenle, who partially grew up in Nigeria, wore red with black accents done by Sofisticat Fashion out of Lagos.

The pandemic put a damper on the Emmys last year, but fashion was back with a far smaller in-person crowd. The 73rd Emmys came less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion parade at the Met Gala.

Glamour was alive and well at the Emmys, though. There were looks of ethereal pink and bold plays in bright sequins.

Kerri Russell dressed all the way up in silver. Kathryn Hahn paired her strapless black suit with an ultra-wide belt and statement neckless of white and green jewels.

Known for his loudly colored and patterned suits, RuPaul wore a black double-breasted jacket with a white swirl pattern on his pants.

O-T Fagbenle arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
O-T Fagbenle arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Nicole Byer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nicole Byer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Bowen Yang arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Bowen Yang arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Aidy Bryant arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Aidy Bryant arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Jon Batiste arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jon Batiste arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

