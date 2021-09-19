Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

Fagbenle, who partially grew up in Nigeria, wore red with black accents done by Sofisticat Fashion out of Lagos.

The pandemic put a damper on the Emmys last year, but fashion was back with a far smaller in-person crowd. The 73rd Emmys came less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion parade at the Met Gala.

Glamour was alive and well at the Emmys, though. There were looks of ethereal pink and bold plays in bright sequins.

Kerri Russell dressed all the way up in silver. Kathryn Hahn paired her strapless black suit with an ultra-wide belt and statement neckless of white and green jewels.

Known for his loudly colored and patterned suits, RuPaul wore a black double-breasted jacket with a white swirl pattern on his pants.

