The major league batting average dropped to a record-low .237 in 1968, prompting MLB to lower the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 the following season and to shrink the strike zone.

Fastball spin rates declined from an average of 2,319 revolutions per minute before June 3 to 2,251 after, and velocity was virtually unchanged, increasing from 93.6 to 93.7 mph, the commissioner’s office said Monday. Curveball spin rates dropped from an average of 2,552 to 2,484 and sliders from an average of 2,462 to 2,393.

The percentage of plate appearances ending in strikeouts dropped from 24.2% before the crackdown to 22.7% after, while walks fell from 8.9% to 8.2%. Home runs increased from 3.1% to 3.4% and hit by pitches were stable at 1.16%. Those figures all exclude intentional walks.

This year’s batting average of .243799 was just below 1972′s .243807, down from .245 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and .252 in 2019. There average was in the .260s from 2001-09 before the rise of defensive shifts.

There were 5,944 home runs, down from a record 6,776 in 2019, which broke the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.

Baseball officials are concerned about the decreased action caused by the dominance of the so-called Three True Outcomes: home run, walk and strikeout.

MLB experimented with a 12-inch greater distance between the mound and home plate during a portion of the Atlantic League season but found the increased distance was largely not noticeable from the 60 feet, 6 inches, that has been standard since the NL moved back the mound by 5 feet in 1883.

