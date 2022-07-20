dayton-daily-news logo
MLB All-Star Game wins night but draws record low ratings

American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, poses with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player trophy following the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. The American League won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.

Tuesday night's game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year's contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February. The NFL's Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the all-star games for the NBA (6.28 million on TNT/TBS) and NHL (1.15 million on ABC).

The baseball game averaged 127,000 on Fox Deportes, giving it the second-highest audience for the event in Spanish-language television history. The game also averaged 107,455 on Fox Sports' streaming platforms.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night on ESPN averaged 6.88 million, a 3.5% decrease from last year.

