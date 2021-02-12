MLB cuts spring training travel, drops college opponents

The regular season remains on track to start April 1 after the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected the clubs’ proposal to delay opening day until April 22 and cut each team’s schedule from 162 games to 154. The rejected plan would have pushed back the start of spring training until March 22.

Teams were divided into three groups for the Grapefruit League season to eliminate longer bus rides:

— Florida East Coast: Houston, Miami, New York Mets, St. Louis, Washington

— Florida West Coast: Baltimore, Detroit, New York Yankees, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto

— Southwest Florida: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

Baltimore, based in Sarasota, and Pittsburgh, in Bradenton, are part of both West Coast groups.

Because of the changes, most teams have more days without exhibitions than usual once schedules start for the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. While most teams usually have one or two such days during most spring trainings, Washington has six this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs sit in a bucket after they were used for fielding practice during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Cleveland Indians camp in Avondale, Ariz. Major League Baseball revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to avoid the novel coronavirus, the league announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin