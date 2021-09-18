MLB ERA leader Scherzer dominates again, Dodgers beat Reds

Just about the only thing Scherzer hasn't done for the Dodgers is deliver at the plate. A good-hitting pitcher for nearly his entire career, he is now 0 for 55 overall this season — not safely reaching base once — after going hitless in three at-bats.

Sonny Gray (7-8) retired the first 11 batters he faced before Trea Turner's infield single in the fourth, but then the Reds defense let him down.

The Dodgers took advantage of two Reds errors to score three times in the fifth, breaking open a scoreless game. Gavin Lux tripled for the fourth time this season, driving in two of the runs.

Mookie Betts added an RBI single for the Dodgers in the ninth.

The Reds were one out away from being shut out when a throwing error by shortstop Corey Seager gave them a run. Kenley Jansen relieved and got the last out for his 34th save.

UMPIRE CHANGE

The game was delayed several minutes in the middle of the fourth inning when home plate umpire Brian O'Nora left the game due to illness. Second base umpire and crew chief Fieldin Culbreth took over behind the plate and the game continued with three umpires.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger was out of the lineup due to soreness from a non-displaced fracture in his left rib cage, suffered in a collision with 2B Lux on Monday. Bellinger is expected to return for Sunday's series finale.

Reds: OF Jesse Winker who injured himself on a swing in his first game back from the injured list on Friday, is back on the 10-day IL with an intercostal strain. Outfielder Shogo Akiyama also was placed on the IL with a right hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.33 ERA) will be opposed by Wade Miley (12-6, 3.09 ERA) in Sunday's series finale.

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux watches as he hits a two-run triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits an RBI-single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster