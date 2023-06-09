MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist

The Mets placed Alonso, whose 22 home runs lead the majors, on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. Alonso was hit in the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Alonso traveled to New York for testing on Thursday. X-rays revealed no broken bones, but the Mets will be missing one of the premier power hitters in the game as they try to work their way back into contention in the NL East.