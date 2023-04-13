MLB ump Vanover still in hospital after hit in head by throw

Vanover will need to be cleared by MLB doctors before he can return to the field. He had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Following the game, managers Aaron Boone and Terry Francona as well as players on both teams expressed their concern for Vanover, who has been umpiring in the majors for 29 years.

Vanover ejected Boone in the first inning of Wednesday's game following a confusing play that led to a replay challenge and long delay.

“That looked pretty scary,” Boone said. "He got smoked pretty well. ... I hope he’s well.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports