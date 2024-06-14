MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation

Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies.

In a statement Friday, the commissioner's office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment.

“While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded,” the statement said.

MLB said it began investigating Hoberg during spring training this year and he was removed from the field while the probe was ongoing.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Nelly Korda misses 2nd straight LPGA Tour cut after winning 6 of 7...
2
Alex Jones’ personal assets to be sold to pay $1.5B Sandy Hook debt...
3
Worst rainfall that triggered floods in Florida is over as affected...
4
Scheffler goes without a birdie for a 74 and narrowly avoids an early...
5
South Africa's President Ramaphosa is reelected for second term after a...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top