MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season

It remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks could lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained talks that have dragged on for nearly a year.

About 16 1/2 hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Florida, that began Feb. 28 produced progress but led only to an angry breakdown in talks the following day, when Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the season had been canceled.

While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as scheduled March 31, MLB told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.

MLB on Tuesday offered a tax threshold starting at $230 million and rising to $242 million, a person familiar with the proposal said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized, said management's proposal contained tougher penalties at a higher payroll level than in the expired agreement.

The union began the week at $238 million for this year, rising to $263 million in 2026.

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union's proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, speaks as Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, listens during a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Caption New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, speaks as Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, listens during a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee