MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks

The sides had made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other's proposals when talks resumed later that day.

Fitch Ratings said the cancellation will not impact MLB and stadium-level debt ratings for now due to liquidity that included dedicated debt reserve funds sufficient for a season-long stoppage. Fitch said MLB's media contracts are structured for continued payments in 2022 during a lockout, with the possibility of repayments due later.

“The coronavirus-affected 2020 season demonstrates that the league and its teams have financial resources to withstand a shortened season, albeit with reliance on liquidity support from ownership or debt financing,” Fitch said. “Under a one-month cancellation, we expect MLB will be able to preserve national media revenue at levels close to those agreed to under contract.”

Fitch added “a prolonged work stoppage could also alienate fans and corporate sponsors, which could not only affect revenue in the current season but could drag on the growth of the sport in the longer term.” It also said “team and stadium financings will face rating pressure sooner than the league if the lockout extends beyond April.”

