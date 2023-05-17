MLB warns teams that batters may not try to trick pitchers into clock violations

“Pitchers must continue to be aware of the position of the batter, and identify when the batter is appropriately in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher before the pitcher begins the windup or comes set,” Hill added. “However, if the umpire determines that a batter appears alert to the pitcher and prepared to hit a pitch with more than eight seconds remaining on the timer, but is deliberately keeping one or both feet outside of the batter’s box, the umpire will not call a violation on the pitcher, but rather will issue a warning to the batter for his deceptive behavior.”

Additional similar conduct by the batter would result in a violation on the batter and a strike called.

“Clubs that have multiple players who repeatedly engage in this type of behavior will be subject to discipline,” Hill wrote.

Hill's memo was the eighth in a series of clarifications issued by MLB since spring training.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports