MLB will discuss postponing games in New York, Philadelphia due to wildfire smoke

The National Women's Soccer League postponed Orlando's match at Gotham in Harrison, New Jersey, from Wednesday night to Aug. 9.

"The match could not be safely conducted based on the projected air quality index," the NWSL said.

At nearby Belmont Park, The New York Racing Association said training went on as planned ahead of Saturday's Triple Crown horse race.

“NYRA utilizes external weather services and advanced on-site equipment to monitor weather conditions and air quality in and around Belmont Park," spokesman Patrick McKenna said Wednesday. "Training was conducted normally today, and NYRA will continue to assess the overall environment to ensure the safety of training and racing throughout the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.”

The smoke pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday came from more than 400 blazes in Canada. It has raised alarms from health authorities about poor air quality.

A two-game series in Seattle between the Mariners and the Giants was moved to San Francisco in September 2020 because of because of poor air quality caused by West Coast wildfires.

New York's NFL teams, the Giants and Jets, both had Wednesday off from offseason workouts. The Giants had been planning to practice inside Thursday, and the Jets say they are also likely to work out indoors Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports