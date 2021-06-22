MLK estate reaches publishing agreement with HarperCollins

“The King Estate is pleased to return the publishing rights to Dr. King’s literary archive to his original publisher," the manager of King's estate, Eric Tidwell, said in a statement Tuesday. "Dr. King’s prophetic message of peace, hope, love and equality continue to impact the world today. That message is needed now more than ever. We look forward to utilizing HarperCollins’ global footprint to continue the perpetuation of Dr. King’s wonderful legacy through new creative literary projects.”

The King estate had been publishing since 2009 with Beacon Press, including the late civil rights leader's first work, “Stride Toward Freedom.” That account of the 1955-'56 Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott helped bring him national prominence. “Stride Toward Freedom” was first released in 1958 by what was then Harper & Brothers. Beacon also released editions of King's speeches and sermons, among other books.