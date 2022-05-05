MLS hopes Sounders' title leads to more regional success

MLS hopes there are more such victories in the future with an expanded Leagues Cup competition with LigaMX beginning in 2023. The competition will feature every team from both leagues and significant rewards will be at stake.

“This was history, to be the first team to break through, to be the tip of the spear,” Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said. “And to set up, in my opinion, set up the World Cup and renewed interest in that, and the League Cup, which I think is gonna be one of the coolest tournaments anywhere in the world starting next year. I just think it’s massive. The timing is perfect.”

For some MLS teams, participation in the Champions League has been more of an afterthought than a priority. MLS is hoping Seattle’s breakthrough and the expanded Leagues Cup will encourage teams to embrace the need to build rosters that can also contend against their regional rivals.

"Both sides are going to begin to adjust and begin to think about when they’re building their rosters that you have to win MLS Cup, but there’s another really big competition out there,” Durbin said. “We need to be thinking about both of them. In my mind, there is no doubt that you will begin to see a level of competition between the two countries that’s going to be unbelievable."

In some ways, it’s appropriate Seattle was the team to finally claim the first CCL title for MLS. The competition has been a priority for the Sounders since their first involvement in 2010.

“There’s probably a lot of teams in MLS that are not too excited that it’s us,” goalkeeper Stefan Frei said. “But I think when teams are upset that we’re finding ourselves in good positions that means we’re doing something well. I think we have an exceptionally high standard where we do find ourselves in situations to win trophies.”

Caption Fans for United States' Seattle Sounders celebrate after the Sounder defeated Mexico's Pumas to win the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption United States' Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, celebrates with Sounders team owner Adrian Hanauer after the Sounders defeated Mexico's Pumas to win the CONCACAF Champions League soccer final Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren