MLS suspends Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for skipping All-Star Game

Per MLS rules, any player who doesn't participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match.

The players will miss Miami's home match Saturday against FC Cincinnati, which sits atop the Eastern Conference standings.

As Inter Miami awaited the league's decision, both Messi and Alba practiced with the club on Friday in anticipation of playing in Saturday's match.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.”

Garber added that the league will re-evaluate the policy and work with players to "determine how the rule should evolve.”

