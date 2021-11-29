Mob attacks Pakistan police, fails to grab blasphemy suspect

Khan said officers foiled an attempt by the mob to lynch the detainee and the police moved him to another district. He did not disclose the name of the man, saying officers were still investigating and the suspect was arrested a day ago.

Khan said officers initially resisted but fled after thousands of demonstrators attacked the police buildings. He said police avoided the use of force to prevent casualties among demonstrators. The situation in Charsadda was normal Monday, he said, and law enforcement was seeking to arrest people linked to the attacks.