Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets

Venezuela has seen more than 140,900 confirmed infections and 1,364 deaths from COVID-19. Experts believe the small number of cases compared to other countries in the region, such as Brazil, Colombia and Peru, is largely due to the isolation that Venezuela has been experiencing for years because of a political, economic and social crisis.

Barquisimeto is also known as the “musical city” of Venezuela for being the hometown of several of the country’s manufacturers of musical instruments, musicians and composers, including Gustavo Dudamel, the music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the United States and considered one of the great conductors of today.

Sanchez, 31, returned to Venezuela in 2017, after almost 11 years abroad. His travels took him to Tibet and Nepal, where after several months of “exploring peace from sound,” he decided to return to his afflicted country to deliver a message of unity.

He has been touring Venezuela during the pandemic, playing from the back of pickup trucks but also in medical facilities where patients with COVID-19 are being treated. His Instagram account includes videos of Sanchez wearing personal protective equipment from head to toe and playing the piano next to patients and health care workers.

“It’s a worthy show, it’s beautiful,” said Zulay Chirinos Mariño, a 60-year-old resident of Barquisimeto. “I have goosebumps.”

Associated Press photographer Ariana Cubillos and writers Jorge Rueda in Caracas, Venezuela, and Regina Garcia Cano, in Mexico City, contributed to this report.

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez leads fellow musicians on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimteto, Venezuela, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Sanchez, who last year started playing what he calls his "Musical Vaccine" for COVID patients, is now joined by other musicians as they ride through the city playing his original compositions for anybody that wants to listen. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

