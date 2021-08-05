Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Overall, Moderna earned $2.78 billion in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $117,000 last year, before its vaccine received emergency use authorization in the U.S. and other countries to fight the global pandemic.

The company brought in $4.35 billion in total revenue, thanks to the vaccine and some grants. Earnings per share totaled $6.46.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average, earnings of $6.01 per share on $4.29 billion in revenue.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency authorization for use in more than 50 countries.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. also said Thursday that it completed enrollment in an early-stage study of its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, which could be easier to store and distribute. The company also said it will explore a combination vaccine that aims to offer protection against the flu, COVID-19 and other viruses.

Company shares fell 4% to $402 in premarket trading Thursday. The stock price has quadrupled since the end of 2020.

