Moderna: FDA delaying decision on its shot for adolescents

Moderna said more than 1.5 million adolescents around the world have received its vaccine and that the number of heart inflammation reports “does not suggest an increased risk" for those under 18.

U.S. children from 12 to 17 can get the vaccine produced by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

The FDA last week moved to allow use of the Pfizer shots in children between 5 and 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is debating that this week.

Moderna also has been testing two shots, one month apart, for children 6 to 11, at half the dose given to adults.