Moderna first-quarter profit triples on robust vaccine sales

In the first quarter, Moderna earned $3.7 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in the same period last year.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $8.58.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.18 per share.

The biotechnology company posted total revenue of $6.07 billion in the period, which also beat average Street forecasts for $4.5 billion.

While vaccine sales jumped compared to last year, they slid $1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting shots.

Research costs and other expenses also jumped in the first quarter, as the company built out its business. Moderna now has about 3,200 full-time workers, more than twice the total employed at the end of last year’s quarter.

Company shares fell 2%, or $3.04, to $143.50 in late-morning trading while broader indexes were mixed. The shares had already tumbled 42% so far this year.

