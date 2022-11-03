Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations

The vaccine developer said its Spikevax vaccine brought in $3.12 billion in sales during the quarter, a 35% drop compared to last year.

Moderna also scaled back expectations for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in last year’s third quarter due to supply issues. CEO Stephane Bancel said then that the problems were short-term and can be fixed.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Total revenue fell 32% to $3.36 billion.

The company’s net income slid 69% to $1.04 billion, and earnings per share totaled $2.53.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $3.30 per share on $3.53 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Moderna’s operating expenses jumped 56% to $2.2 billion, as the company spent more on research and hired additional employees.

Company shares fell more than 11%, or $17.30, to $131.32 in premarket trading.