Molinari, the 2018 hero, says he'll miss upcoming Ryder Cup

Molinari and Fleetwood played in the same grouping for the opening two rounds this week but their performances stood in sharp contrast.

Fleetwood ended the tournament in a tie for second behind Danish winner Nicolai Højgaard.

So, did Molinari suggest a new partner for Fleetwood at this year’s Ryder Cup, which will be held Sept. 24-26?

“No, we didn’t talk about it,” Molinari said. “We talked about other things, as you do between friends. We see each other often.”

But Molinari did suggest that this week could serve as practice for a "Moliwood" revival at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will be held at the Marco Simone club just outside Rome that hosted this weekend's tournament.

“Let’s hope so,” the 2018 British Open champion said. “Let’s hope we can both qualify next time.”

The completely redesigned Marco Simone course was tested for the first time this week.

“It’s a great course,” Molinari said. “There are maybe a couple of things to adjust slightly. That’s absolutely normal for what is essentially a completely new course. A couple of greens where the slope is a bit exaggerated can be shaved down a bit. That’s the only thing.”

How about Højgaard’s ability to drive the green on the 352-yard, par-4 16th hole, which led to an eagle on Saturday?

“That’s OK for match play,” Molinari said. “It can add some intrigue to match play.”

