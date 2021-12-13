Mom demands answers in Black man's deadly Louisiana arrest

“All the dots are connected," Hardin told the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight. "Ronnie’s not the first. Ronnie’s not the last. But why do we have to sugarcoat the murder of a man just to get people off the hook?”

State police commanders earlier described several changes the agency enacted in the wake of Greene's death, including a new investigative unit that will probe uses of force by troopers.

“We don’t have the luxury of getting this wrong,” said Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren.

But the ongoing criminal investigations prevented lawmakers from delving more deeply into what ranking officials knew and when they knew it in the wake of Greene's in-custody death — questions that remain at the heart of the federal inquiry.

Two state troopers invited to address the advisory panel — Kory York and John Clary — did not attend Monday's hearing, drawing an exasperated rebuke from State Sen. Cleo Fields, who grilled Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, about their “disrespectful” absence.

During one heated exchange, Fields raised the specter of summoning Clary from his home. “How far does he live from here?” the Democratic lawmaker asked.

York and Clary remain in the crosshairs of both federal and state prosecutors, and their attorneys advised them against appearing Monday.

Clary, the ranking officer at the scene of Greene's arrest, withheld a critical 30-minute body camera video of the in-custody death for more than two years, according to state police records obtained by AP.

York, meanwhile, can be seen on video dragging Greene by his ankle shackles and leaving the heavyset 49-year-old face down with his hands and feet restrained for more than nine minutes.

Lawmakers did hear from Sgt. Albert Paxton, the lead state police detective who pushed early on for state criminal charges to be brought in Greene's death but was rebuffed by his chain of command. His testimony was cut short, however, by a state police attorney who stopped Paxton from answering questions specific to the Greene case.

Fields, in a recent interview, said he “could not stomach” watching the footage of Greene's death in its entirety.

“The state police failed, and this, in my view, was a cover-up,” he told AP. “We need to not only offer an apology, we need to fix this. No mother should ever go through this in the future.”