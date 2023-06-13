Monahan tells US lawmakers that PGA Tour was left on its own to fend off Saudis

Three days after Monahan's letter — first reported by Politico and obtained by The Associated Press — the leader of a Senate subcommittee demanded records from the PGA Tour and Saudi golf interests amid "serious questions" on how the agreement came about.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, also said he wanted to hear the PGA Tour's plan to keep tax-exempt status.

It was not clear to whom Monahan sent his letter because that was redacted, though it was believed not every member of Congress received it.

“We believe that we did everything we could possibly do to defend what we stand for, including spending tens of millions of dollars to defend ourselves from litigation instigated by LIV Golf — significant funds diverted away from our core mission to benefit our players and generate charity,” Monahan said.

He said the tour secured a federal court ruling that PIF was not protected under the Foreign Service Sovereignty Act because a judge had said the Saudi wealth fund was doing commercial business in the U.S. That ruling has been appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, extending the antitrust lawsuits through at least the middle of next year.

Monahan said the agreement was not a merger with LIV Golf, a 48-man league that has a team component and plays eight of its 14 tournaments in the United States.

The announcement last week was for PIF, the PGA Tour and European tour to pool their business interests — that includes PIF-funded LIV Golf. Still unclear is whether LIV Golf continues after this year and how players who defected from the PGA Tour could return.

Monahan has referred to the agreement only as a framework, and even in a hostile player meeting last week at the Canadian Open, he could not offer many details.

In his letter to lawmakers, Monahan said the agreement would allow the PGA Tour to run tournaments as before, with him as commissioner and New York attorney Ed Herlihy as the chairman of the board.

Monahan would be CEO of the new for-profit company — he described it as a subsidiary of the PGA Tour — with Yasir Al-Rumayyan as the company's chairman. Al-Rumayyan is the governor of Saudi's wealth fund.

Monahan, Al-Rumayyan, Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne — the PGA Tour board member who helped broker the deal — would form the executive committee.

“The PGA Tour will at all times hold the majority of the Board seats and be in control of this new entity, regardless of the size of PIF’s investment,” Monahan said, adding PIF would be a minority investor.

“At its core, the PIF is investing in the PGA Tour as it has invested in other U.S.-based companies,” he said. “The PGA Tour and its tournaments will continue to operate as they do today, generating significant charitable and economic impact in the communities where they are played.”

