Monkeypox outbreak growing across Britain

“To assist with our contact tracing, we encourage everyone to ensure they exchange contact details with sexual partners, to help us limit further transmission where cases occur," Chand said.

The Health Security Agency said there were “a relatively high number of cases reported travelling to Gran Canaria in early May,” suggesting they were infected there before returning to Britain.

Earlier this week, British officials said they were widening their vaccination policy to offer shots to gay and bisexual, and other men who have sex with men who were at high risk of catching monkeypox, which it defined as those who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend venues where sex occurs on the premises.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization convened an expert committee to decide whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared an international health emergency.

Globally, about 50 countries have reported more than 3.300 cases. There have been no deaths reported beyond Africa, which has seen roughly 1,400 cases and 60 deaths this year.