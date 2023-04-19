Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary

After Rep. Gregory Frazer moved to table the bill during a Wednesday meeting of the House State Administration Committee, all but one of the committee’s Republicans joined all of the Democrats to shelve it.

“I have had a lot of my folks from back home reach out to me and ask me to vote no on this — a lot more than what I thought. It's actually been pretty interesting,” said Frazer, a Republican from Deer Lodge.

Someone could make a motion on the floor of the House to revive the bill, but that's considered unlikely given Tuesday's definitive vote.

The bill's Republican sponsor said he wanted to stop the GOP and Democrats alike from trying to manipulate elections by stealthily promoting third party candidates.

Emails included in the legislative file for the bill show that longtime Republican lobbyist Chuck Denowh helped shape the measure.

In late March, the lobbyist, Chuck Denowh suggested that an early version of the proposal be changed so that it would apply only to the U.S. Senate and would sunset after the 2024 election, the emails show. The bill was changed accordingly.