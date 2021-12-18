Montana St. wins first semifinal since '84, beats SDSU 31-17

MSU’s defense was riddled by Oladokun throughout the first half, but they held the Jackrabbits scoreless in the second. Mellott scored on a 3-yard plunge in the third quarter and found Lance McCutcheon from the 17 to cap the scoring with just over ten minutes to play.

Freshman Simeon Woodard intercepted Oladokun in the fourth quarter and MSU stopped the Jackrabbits twice on fourth down to finish the game.

Oladokun was 23-of-35 passing for 315 yards with a touchdown pass and interception. Strong finished with 94 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Mellott, a freshman nicknamed “Touchdown Tommy”, was named the starting quarterback after the final regular season game. He has accounted for 11 touchdowns in MSU’s three playoff games.

Montana State also played their first semifinal game at home since 1984, the same year the Bobcats went on to beat Louisiana Tech 19-6 in the championship game.

