dayton-daily-news logo
X

Montenegro gunman kills 11 on the street; police kill him

A firefighter walks by a hearse on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter walks by a hearse on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage killing 11 people on the streets before being shot dead

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG said the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood, which is near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica, it said.

RTCG quoted police sources as saying that the attack came after a family dispute, but gave no further details. Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack but have blocked off the site.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that there had been “an unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje, calling on the nation "to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigators on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Police investigators on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigators on the site of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A police investigator holds evidence material on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

A police investigator holds evidence material on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A police investigator holds evidence material on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters stand by a body on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

People stand on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand on the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Credit: Risto Bozovic

Credit: Risto Bozovic

In Other News
1
Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI Racing
2
Trump won't object to release of home search warrant
3
Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
4
Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands
5
European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top