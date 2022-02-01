Montenegro's government teeters on the brink of collapse

Krivokapic's government in recent months has plunged into a political crisis. It is heading for a showdown in parliament this week when lawmakers will decide whether to support his bid for an early election or oust his government in a no-confidence motion.

A junior partner in the government, the United Reform Action, has proposed that a minority government replace the existing one in order to push forward Montenegro's stalled European Union membership bid.

“I call on those who accuse me of defending my own position to return their mandates to the citizens and check the legitimacy of their new political platform at an early parliamentary election,” Krivokapic said in his Twitter post.

Montenegro — a Balkan nation of 620,000 people — remains deeply divided among pro-Serb and pro-Western supporters. Krivokapic's government came to power following weeks of protests led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.