Monterey's missing 'Dennis the Menace' statue found in lake

The park's original statue was stolen in 2006 and hasn't been found. Its replacement was stolen in August 2022 by someone who cut through its foot to remove it.

In the years between the two thefts a Dennis the Menace statue was found in a Florida scrap yard and was sent to Monterey, where officials determined it was not the right one, KSBW reported. It had actually been taken from a Florida children's hospital.

The hospital allowed Monterey to keep that statue, which is now in front of a city parks building.

Nieto said it's believed the statue found in the lake is the most recently stolen Dennis the Menace because its foot is damaged.

“We're giving you back Dennis,” Nieto told Monterey Assistant Chief Mike Bruno. “Don't let him get stolen again.”