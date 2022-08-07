Montgomery beats former team as Cardinals blank Yankees 1-0

St. Louis has won a season-high six straight games, and eight of nine. The Cardinals are 10-2 over their last 12 games at Busch Stadium, including seven straight wins.

RECORD CROWD

The official attendance was 48,581. That is the largest crowd ever in Busch Stadium history, including regular season and postseason games along with the 2009 All-Star game.

FORMER CARDINAL, YANKEE HONORED

Nine-time All Star Joe Torre, who was a NL MVP and twice named an AL Manager of the Year, was honored before the game and a bobblehead of him was given away to fans. Torre played for and managed the Cardinals and also managed the Yankees to four World Series titles. A video of his highlights as a Cardinal player and manager and as a Yankee manager was shown on the videoboard. He went into the Hall as a manager.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

Goldschmidt hit his second double in the third. The ball hit at the base of the wall and went to center fielder Tim Locastro, who threw to second baseman Gleyber Torres. Torres' relay to catcher Kyle Higashioka beat a sliding Nolan Gorman to prevent a run. ... In the fourth, Josh Donaldson hit a hard grounder to Arenado at third base. Arenado dropped down to one knee to catch it and then threw to first to rob Donaldson of a hit. ... In the eighth, right fielder Lars Nootbaar laid out flat to make a diving catch with his glove on the grass to prevent Higashioka from getting a hit with a runner on first and just one out.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Goldschmidt has committed to play for Team USA along with Arenado when the World Baseball Classic is played in March. Goldschmidt was on the 2017 team and appeared in five games and recorded one hit before being replaced by Eric Hosmer for the semifinal and final games. The Americans went on to capture the gold.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) remained out action Saturday. He was scratched from the starting lineup just before the game began. He missed four games last month with the same issue. Rizzo has 27 homers this year.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) said he threw a simulated inning and that he “feels good and is glad to be here” after rehabbing in California. Flaherty, 26, has been limited in availability and effectiveness in 2022. He’s thrown a total of eight innings in three starts. He will throw another bullpen session Sunday and then evaluate where he stands.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.18) will be making his first start for the Yankees. He was acquired from Oakland on Monday. He has never pitched against St. Louis before.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11) will be making his second career start and appearance against the Yankees. It is his first since April 16, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in a 9-3 loss. He has 192 career wins.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado follows through on an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, left, prepares to tag St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, out at home to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, left, at home as home plate umpire Vic Carapazza, right, watches the play during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, prepares to tag St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan out on a failed stolen base attempt during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging for the final out of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)