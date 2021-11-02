Months after raid, review of seized Giuliani files continues

Giuliani is an attorney and a former personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump. His communications with clients are generally protected by law, though there are exceptions.

Lawyers for Giuliani, New York City's former mayor, have said data prosecutors are seeking might include details on his interactions with Ukrainian individuals and the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Maria Yovanovitch.

Giuliani, a onetime presidential candidate, has not been charged with a crime. He has said his activities in Ukraine were conducted on Trump’s behalf. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.