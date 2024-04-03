Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska's GOP governor wants a winner-take-all system

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that split their electoral votes by congressional district, and both have done so in recent presidential elections. Both states' lawmakers have also made moves to switch to a winner-take-all system and have found themselves frustrated in that effort.

In Nebraska, the system has confounded Republicans, who have been unable to force the state into a winner-take-all system since Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off one of the state's five electoral votes in 2008. It happened again in 2020, when President Joe Biden captured Nebraska's 2nd District electoral vote.

In the 2016 presidential election, one of Maine's four electoral votes went to former President Donald Trump. Now, Maine Republicans stand opposed to an effort that would ditch its split system and instead join a multistate compact that would allocate all its electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote for president — even if that conflicts with Maine's popular vote for president.

A spokesperson for Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the governor has not said whether she’ll sign the bill, which received final approval Wednesday in the Maine Senate. But even if it's signed, it would be on hold until the other states approve the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Nebraska Republicans, too, have continuously faced hurdles in changing the current system, largely because the state's unique one-chamber Legislature requires 33 votes to get any contested bill to passage. Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature currently hold 32 seats, but one Democrat — Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell — announced Wednesday that he is switching his party affiliation to Republican. McDonnell cited his censure by the Nebraska Democratic Party for supporting abortion restrictions last year.

Despite Pillen's call to pass a winner-take-all change, it seems unlikely that Nebraska lawmakers would have time to get the bill out of committee, much less advance it through three rounds of debate, with only six days left in the current session. Some Nebraska lawmakers acknowledged as much.

“Reporting live from the trenches — don’t worry, we aren’t getting rid of our unique electoral system in Nebraska,” Sen. Megan Hunt posted on X late Tuesday. “Legislatively there’s just no time. Nothing to worry about this year.”

Neither Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch nor Sen. Tom Brewer, who chairs the committee in which the bill sits, immediately returned phone and email messages seeking comment on whether they will seek to try to pass the bill yet this year.

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.