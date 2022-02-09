Hamburger icon
Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Dominique Ducharme

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The 48-year-old was relieved of his duties Wednesday after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. His dismissal comes in the wake of a 7-1 rout by the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Devils had lost seven straight.

The Canadiens went 23-46-14 record in 83 regular-season games under Ducharme — and 13-6 in postseason play, making the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.

___

