Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme

The 48-year-old was relieved of his duties Wednesday after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. His dismissal comes in the wake of a 7-1 rout by the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The Devils had lost seven straight.

The Canadiens went 23-46-14 record in 83 regular-season games under Ducharme — and 13-6 in postseason play, making the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.