Moon landing, Beatles, MLK speech are among TV's 75 biggest moments, released before 75th Emmys

King's "I Have a Dream" speech, delivered at the March on Washington in 1963, is ranked No. 6. This year's Emmy Awards, delayed four months because of Hollywood's actors and writers strikes, comes on the MLK holiday.

While the top of the list is dominated by news events, plenty of fictional moments from classic TV dramas, comedies and specials appear too, including Hawkeye bidding farewell to best buddy B.J., and Korea, in the 1983 final episode of M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H (No. 8), Linus reciting the nativity story in 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (No. 14), and, from 2007, the much-debated, cut-to-black final moment of " The Sopranos " (No. 36).

The rankings include one scene from a show nominated this year — the last moments of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett on HBO's " The Last of Us " (No. 56). Offerman already won an Emmy for the special episode last week and "The Last of Us" is among the top nominees, along with "Succession," "The White Lotus" and "Ted Lasso," at Monday's Emmys.

Also making the list are the episode of “Ellen” where Ellen DeGeneres reveals she's gay (No. 13), the infamous “Soup Nazi” episode of “Seinfeld” (No. 27), the debut of Michael Jackson's “Thriller” video (No. 48), Whitney Houston's Super Bowl “Star Spangled Banner” performance (No. 65) and several moments from “Sesame Street” and “Mister Roger's Neighborhood.”

The Emmys are being broadcast live from Los Angeles on Monday beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Online: https://www.emmys.com/75-tv-moments

