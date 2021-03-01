Moon: South Korea, Japan must look to future to improve ties

Japan has insisted that all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations with South Korea and it has reacted angrily to South Korean court rulings saying otherwise. There is a risk for further deterioration of the relationship if South Korean courts eventually order the liquidation of local assets of Japanese companies that have refused to compensate forced laborers.

While Moon said Seoul will continue to support Korean victims of Japanese wartime atrocities, he stressed that the countries “must not let the past hold us back.”

Moon said improved relations would also benefit the three-way cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States, which Washington sees as crucial to dealing with regional issues such as North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s increasing economic and military might.

Moon expressed hope that this year’s Olympics in Tokyo could provide a stage to renew international efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Seoul has placed much of the blame for bad relations with Tokyo on Japan’s hawkish former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and has hoped that his resignation for health reasons last September could be a diplomatic turning point.

Another notable change came in Washington, where President Joe Biden has signaled a shift from Donald Trump's “America first” approach and his foreign policy team includes major proponents of dealing with North Korea and China through cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said Moon may have felt that American pressure to reconcile with Japan was coming and he wanted to appear as the “reasonable” ally by offering the first olive branch.

The key now will be whether Japanese Prime Minster Suga Yoshihide responds to Moon's comments with a positive gesture to start a "virtuous cycle,” said Easley.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, front left, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, front right, give three cheers during a ceremony to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, second right, attend at a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun Credit: Jewon Heon-kyun