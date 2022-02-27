MoonPies and Merry Widows: Mardi Gras hits Mobile, Alabama

“He loved me the best!” one of the widows wailed in a mock cry.

City resident Sean McQuade got a front-row spot for the procession and snagged beads, MoonPies and a lot more. Joe Cain Day is better than everything else in Mardi Gras, even Fat Tuesday, he said.

“It's everybody's parade. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, Black or white, man or woman. Everybody is having fun,” said McQuade.

With most of the 2021 Carnival season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few activities were held in Mobile last year. Still, dozens showed up at the Joe Cain house on last year's Sunday before Fat Tuesday for a smaller-than-normal party.

While New Orleans’ celebration dwarfs festivities elsewhere on the coast, Mobile’s claim to fame is that it began celebrating Mardi Gras in 1703, before New Orleans. More than 40 parades are planned in the Mobile area before festivities end with Fat Tuesday.