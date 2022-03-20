Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16

All-American center Kofi Cockburn did his part, scoring 19 in 38 minutes to lead Illinois. The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at some tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.

Down by 12 in the first half, Illinois battled back and was within 56-49 after Alfonso Plummer's four-point play.

But after Shead hit a floater, Houston's Fabian White Jr. made the play of the game by racing into the backcourt and swatting the ball before it went out of bounds with his left hand to Moore for a layup.

It's been that kind of season for the Cougars, who lost Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark — two mainstays from last year's semifinal team — but are one of 16 teams still alive for a national title,

Both teams were tight in the early going, and the intense pressure seemed to squeeze the rims a little tighter, too.

Unlike Friday's game, when Houston started six of seven on 3-pointers to startle UAB, the Cougars were off the mark — in some cases, way off. Illinois was even worse, starting 1 of 9 on 3s.

The bigger issue, though, was the Illini couldn't figure out how to get the ball inside to Cockburn, who had two and three Houston players swarming on him whenever he got a touch. On one of the rare occasions the 7-footer got it cleanly, Josh Carlton grabbed his arms and was called for a Flagrant 1 foul.

Houston opened a 12-point lead, and Illinois was reeling.

That's when coach Brad Underwood turned to freshman reserve Luke Goode, who came off the bench and made a pair of 3-pointers.

Trent Frazier's nailed a 3 at the horn to pull the Illini within 30-26 at half.

Houston fans cheer as their team plays against Illinois during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Houston 's Taze Moore (4) dribbles around Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston 's Taze Moore (4) gets off a pass around Illinois 's Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson gives instructions during the first half of a college basketball game against Illinois in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) works the ball inside with Houston's J'Wan Roberts defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston 's Taze Moore (4) gets off a pass as he falls after colliding with Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston's Taze Moore (4) tries to get off a shot with Illinois' Kofi Cockburn defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Houston's Josh Carlton, right, fouls Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) as he shoots during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)