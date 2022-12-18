Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder

Morant says neither of his technical fouls came as a result of anything he said directly to officials.

“I got my first tech for saying I got hit in my (expletive) face,” Morant said. “And then I get another tech for talking with a fan for him (referee Ray Acosta) being in my conversation again. I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy these tickets, it didn’t say Ray name to come watch.”

Morant was ejected from a game on Dec. 1 and was fined $35,000 for his comments about officiating. He was asked if he felt as if he was being singled out for his on-court behavior.

“I don’t know. Probably so," he said. “Probably don’t like me.”

