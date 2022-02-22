Morant, Grizzlies look for strong finish, playoff success

Memphis is tied with Charlotte as the NBA's top scoring team averaging 113.8 points a game. The Grizzlies also lead the league in rebounds (48.9), steals (10.1) and blocks (6.3) per game even with injuries limiting Dillon Brooks — their best perimeter defender — to 21 games.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes the Grizzlies are solid on both ends of the floor.

“A really good two-way team, creative on both ends,” Kerr said. "Even with the guys they have out, they’re really deep and flexible. They’re hot right now.”

This is what the Grizzlies wanted when controlling owner Robert Pera shook up his front office in April 2019 and made Zach Kleiman general manager. Memphis already had Jaren Jackson Jr. as the fourth overall pick in 2018, then nabbed Morant at No. 2 in 2019.

Kleiman has assembled a very young and deep team with 12 Grizzlies in their third NBA season or less. Center Steven Adams, a trade acquisition last summer, is the oldest in his ninth season. Rookie Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick, currently is a starter along with Desmond Bane, the 30th pick in 2020.

Third-year coach Taylor Jenkins has gotten them to play stingy defense led by Jackson, third in the NBA blocking 2.17 shots per game. They turn blocks and steals into more fast-break points than anyone else in the league with the Grizzlies finishing with lots of high-flying dunks.

“When we do that, it’s a spark, and we’re really dangerous when we get out into the open court,” Jenkins said.

Preparing for the Grizzlies requires a lot of attention to Memphis' transition defense. Detroit coach Dwane Casey credits the Grizzlies with having excellent defensive hands and Jenkins and his staff putting them in a system that fits Memphis perfectly.

“They’re a handful,” Casey said. “I don’t see a lot of weaknesses. You look at other teams in the West, and you see the Memphis Grizzlies right there at the top.”

The Grizzlies are 19-0 when scoring at least 120 points, and they started February scoring at least 120 points in six straight games, the longest streak by any NBA team this season.

Morant is the reason for the Grizzlies' high hopes as they begin the second half Thursday night at Minnesota.

He's the NBA's seventh-leading scorer averaging 26.8 points a game. He's also on pace to become the sixth player in league history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists a game at the age of 22 or younger. The others are Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Giannis Antetokuonmpo, the Finals MVP who led Milwaukee to the title last summer, said Morant and the Grizzlies are another small market team that can compete for the championship.

“He has an unbelievable team,” Antetokounmpo said. “They have great culture, a great coach. The sky is the limit for them.”

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney, AP Sports Writer Tom Withers and AP freelance writer Clay Bailey contributed to this report.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dunks the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dunks the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (26) and guard Josh Hart (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (26) and guard Josh Hart (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots the ball over Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots the ball over Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman