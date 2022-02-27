Morant scores career-high 46, Grizzlies beat Bulls 116-110

Zach LaVine scored 28 points in his second game back after missing the final three prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee.

Memphis led by 17 in the third, with Morant going off in the quarter. He made 6 of 7 shots, including a 3, and a soaring alley-oop dunk near the end of the period.

It was a 16-point game early in the fourth when the Bulls reeled off a 14-0 run, with DeRozan hitting two free throws to cut it to 101-99 with 4:38 remaining.

Chicago's Coby White cut it to 106-105 when he nailed a 3 with about 2:30 remaining. Morant then hit two free throws before DeRozan drove for a layup.

Desmond Bane hit a 3 to bump the lead to 111-107. The Bulls' Nikola Vucevic made a foul shot, and Bane and Morant missed jumpers before LaVine hit two free throws to cut it to 111-110 with 25.5 seconds remaining.

Tyus Jones then hit a pair for Memphis to make it a three-point game. DeRozan argued a no-call after he missed in the lane and picked up his second technical after getting one earlier in the game, earning an ejection.

Morant, who got fouled by LaVine in the scramble, then made the technical free throw and two more foul shots to bump the lead to 116-110 with 5.3 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have won four straight against Chicago. ... Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant was feeling “really good” following treatments, after his hip tightened Thursday night in a loss at Minnesota. "

Bulls: The Bulls hope to have G Alex Caruso (broken right wrist) resume basketball activities during the upcoming week, coach Billy Donovan said. Caruso was injured Jan. 21 when Milwaukee's Grayson Allen took him down, and had surgery.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Bulls: At Miami on Monday night.

___

Caption Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, right, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (11) passes under pressure from Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, left, Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams, center, and Bulls' Javonte Green, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket and is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson (1) as Steven Adams and Ja Morant also defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast