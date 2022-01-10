Morant's dazzling block lifts Grizzlies to 9th straight win

The Grizzlies snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak and a stretch in which the Lakers had won five of six.

Memphis’ largest lead was 29 points, and the Lakers cut that to seven late in the fourth quarter.

Dane had 13 of his points in the first half. Jackson added 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 38-25 in the second quarter, building a 65-52 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain), Yves Pons (left ankle soreness) and C Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) were out.

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) missed the game. ... Flea, the bassist from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a longtime Lakers fan, wore a signed Talen Horton-Tucker jersey while competing in a skills challenge at halftime. Horton-Tucker had 13 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Hosts Golden State on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At Sacramento on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, right, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, right, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Credit: Alex Gallardo

Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman, right, shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman, right, shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Credit: Alex Gallardo

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, front left, passes the ball past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, front left, passes the ball past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Credit: Alex Gallardo

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top right, vies for the ball with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top right, vies for the ball with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Credit: Alex Gallardo Credit: Alex Gallardo