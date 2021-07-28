More a molehill: Visitors slam London's new tourist 'mound'

Westminster Council, which is in charge of the mound, acknowledged that elements of it “are not yet ready for visitors.” The temporary attraction is due to remain until January. It said anyone who has booked to visit this week would be offered a refund and a free ticket for another visit “once it has had time to bed in and grow.”

“The mound is a living building by design,” the council said in a statement. “We’ll continue to adapt and improve London’s newest outdoor attraction and resolve any teething problems as they emerge.”

HOW TO GO: Tickets start at 4.50 pounds ($6.25) for adults.

Visitors stand in the viewing area of the newly built "Marble Arch Mound" after it was opened to the public next to Marble Arch in London, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The temporary installation commissioned by Westminster Council and designed by architects MVRDV has been opened as a visitor attraction to try and entice shoppers back to the adjacent Oxford Street after the coronavirus lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

