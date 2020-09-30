More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in August

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 8.8% to a record high of 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were sidelined as the coronavirus swept through the U.S.

Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued strong sales into October.