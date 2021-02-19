More charges against Chinese scientist in visa fraud case

Song entered the United States on Dec. 23, 2018, using a J-1 non-immigrant visa to conduct research at Stanford. In the application, she described herself as a neurologist who was coming to the U.S. to do research at Stanford related to brain disease. She also said that she had served in the Chinese military only from Sept. 1, 2000, through June 30, 2011, and that she worked for Xi Diaoyutai Hospital in Beijing.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents Song's statements were false and that she was a member of the Chinese military when she entered and while doing research at Stanford. They also said the hospital she listed on her visa as her employer was a cover for her true employer, the PLA Air Force General Hospital in Beijing.

Song's attorney, Edward Swanson, did not immediately return an email Friday from The Associated Press seeking comment.

If convicted, Song faces up to 10 years in prison for the visa fraud charge; up to 20 years for each of the obstruction and alteration charges; and up to five years for the false statements charge.

Song is scheduled to appear in court April 7 for a pretrial conference, with a trial set to begin April 12.